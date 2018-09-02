School Games title for Max

MAX BURGIN followed up his win in the under 17s race at the English National Championships with victory at the School Games National Finals at Loughborough University.

The 16-year-old Halifax Harrier contested the 800 metres at the Games, which started on Thursday and finishes today.

The Crossley Heath Grammar School pupil was part of the England North team and took the gold medal in a new School Games record time of 1:50.00. That was 0.8 of a second slower than his meeting record time at Bedford a few days earlier.

Burgin said: “I’m pleased with the win. It’s the end of the season so I wasn’t expected to break my PB or anything, so I just came for the win and the medal.”

On the event itself and his highlights, he said: “I haven’t had much chance to make the most of the facilities yet - I spent most of yesterday in my room preparing for today.

“Now that I’ve got a bit of free time, I’ll be sure to go and watch some other sports and make the most of everything, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Now in its 13th year, the event features more than 1,000 school-age athletes competing in 11 different sports.

Some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars have previously competed at the School Games before going onto international success, including Ellie Simmons, Jonnie Peacock, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Peaty.

The Games, which is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and the home country sports councils and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust, was established in 2006 after London won the bid to host the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and formed a key part of the legacy programme.