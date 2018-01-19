Roberts a fine second in Splash

Todmorden Harriers’ Annie Roberts finished second and Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Jo Buckley third among the women in Sunday’s Stanbury Splash.

The 7.5 mile fell race, with 1314 feet of climbing, starts from Penistone Hill Country Park in Haworth. A field of 305 took part.

Roberts (56:03) and Buckley (58:06) chased home Ruby Sykes of Holmfirth (54.38).

It was a great start to the season for Roberts, who is emerging as a really strong contender in the fell running world, while Buckley was the first female over 40.

Zoe Dijkman and Kath Brierley also put in some great performances, teaming up with Roberts to give Tod the ladies’ prize with times of 67.53 and 70.12 respectively.

Calder’s Stephen Morran was first V60 (84th overall) in 1:00:07.

Mark Wharton was first Calder Valley runner back in 52nd place and Steve Smithies was 86th, despite celebrating after being crowned the Most Improved Runner at the club awards the night before.

Stainland Lions were represented by Aileen Baldwin (74:51) and Helen Hudson (79:00).

The men’s race was won by Jack Wood in 45:44.

Numerous Calder Valley juniors braved bitterly cold weathert in their races at the Spash.

Ted Parker had a top 10 finish in the under nines. Sam Annison, in his first under 11s race, came 11th with Ollie Pickens a hard fought 12th.

Fearne Hanson was ninth in her first year in the under 13s age group whilst Patrick Casey stormed to second.

Calder Valley Fell Runners held their Winter Handicap last Saturday ahead of the club’s’ annual presentation evening.

Runners’ start times vary depending on how well they have raced the previous year, with the aim that everyone crosses the finish line at the same time.

The race heads from Mytholmroyd to Stoodley Pike and back, just over five miles and with about 1000 feet of boggy climbing.

First to the Pike was Kate Pope but she couldn’t stay ahead of Ben Cliff, who beat her by 23 seconds in 45:31. Jocaster Fletcher was third.

Club juniors Patrick Casey and Charlie Pickens enjoyed racing against the adults.

Martin Howard was the fastest overall in 40 minutes and 3 seconds with Catherine Holden the fastest woman in 51 minutes and 2 seconds

Northowram Pumas had two runners at the Temple Newsam Ten last weekend.

Peter Reason finished 395th in 1:34:02 and Andrew Mellor 418th in 1:35:23 in a field of 806 runners.

Northowram are hosting their first Winter League event at Shelf Park on Sunday (10am).

Calder Valley Simon Bourne finished a superb second at the Spine Challenger, which takes in the first 108 miles of the Pennine Way from Edale to Hawes, finishing in 28:42:17.

More athletics reports in Frida’s Courier.