Revenge win for Cockroft

Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft showed she is not yet ready to relinquish her status as the world’s top women’s T34 wheelchair racer.

Halifax’s Cockroft, the 26-year-old five-times Paralympic champion, had her unbeaten run at major championships ended by Kare Adenegan in the 100 metres at the Para-athletics European Championships in Berlin.

However, Cockroft gained revenge over her young Great Britain team-mate in the 800 metres, using all her experience.

She controlled the race from the front and then pulled out extra as Adenegan came to challenge in the finishing strait.

Cockroft said she had worked hard on her preparations for the two-lap contest and knew she needed a fast start and to dictate the pace against Adenegan.

The major goal for both athletes is the Tokyo Paralympics in two years when Adenegan, who has already taken one of Cockroft’s world record records, will be 19 and possibly an even bigger threat.