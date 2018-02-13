Rangers quit winter league

BRIGHOUSE Rangers have resigned from the Pennine League.

The Russell Way outfit were next to bottom of the Championship, having won only three of their 14 games this season.

They haven’t played in recent weeks, conceding a recent fixture to Ossett Trinity, and are looking for a new chairman after Paul Sweeney stepped down earlier in the campaign.

Brighouse businessman Sweeney hasn’t left Rangers but said he had stepped aside to make way for a new leader and a new direction for the senior part of the club.

“We will hopefully get a new chairman who has fresh ideas and more time than myself,” said Sweeney, who is now unable to attend matches due to work commitments.

“I am under the impression from Clarke (Bailey), the club secretary, that the lads decided to call it a day in the winter three weeks ago to concentrate on the upcoming summer season under the RFL’s Community banner.

“This will also take some of the pressure off the pitches and help them recover for the summer season.”

Pennine League official Matthew Barraclough confirmed the resignation of Brighouse, who have had great success in the Fee Halifax Cup in recent years.

Five years ago the Pennine League was the largest amateur body in the 13-a-side code with 10 divisions.

It is now operating with just four sections and Brighouse had derby games against Calderdale rivals Ovenden, Siddal and Illingworth in the Championship.