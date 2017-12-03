Rangers beaten in close contest

Brighouse Rangers were beaten 14-6 at home by Queens in yesterday’s battle of the second and third clubs in the Pennine League’s Championship.

In muddy conditions on the narrow second team pitch, the Leeds side took the lead somewhat against the run of play with a well taken try in the corner, goaled by their stand off.

Fierce but legal tackling from Rangers was upsetting some of the Queens players, and after a Rangers player was almost spear tackled, a brawl erupted with several players trading blows.

However, the visitors were allowed to maintain a full complement of players, and despite pressure from the hosts, including Rangers’ hooker being held up over the line, the score remained 0-6 at the break.

Rangers played down the slight slope in the second period but were unable to capitalise on several line breaks due to Queens’ scrambling defence.

Again, only a last ditch tackle prevented Rangers’ hooker scoring as he was again prevented from grounding the ball.

Then flying Rangers wing man Lewis Taylor took full advantage of a Karl Frankland bomb, scoring near the posts. Frankland’s conversion levelled the scores at 6-6.

Rangers were now dominant and with most of the game taking place in the Queens half the visitors looked sure to concede again. Frustration crept into Rangers’ game, and an attempted drop goal from home half-back Troy Ambler drifted just wide.

Queens battled back up to the other end. Their stand off spurned an expected drop goal opportunity but instead took four points with a try near the posts as a hesitant Rangers defence gave him too much space.

Inexplicably the conversion was missed and with two minutes left Rangers could have snatched the game.

A short kick off to regain possession was unsuccessful for Rangers and Queens’ centre broke from halfway to score in the corner on the final whistle.

The margin of defeat did not reflect the closeness of the game and Rangers won’t fear the return fixture next Saturday. However, the coaching staff will certainly need to work on attacking plays during the week.

Pennine League results

Championship: Ossett Trinity 26 Siddal 8, Brighouse Rangers 6 Queens 14, Sharlston Rovers 12 Upton 10, Illingworth 30 Newsome Panthers 0.

Division Two West: Underbank Rangers 22 King Cross Park 28, Moldgreen 2 Hanging Heaton 34, West Craven Warriors 68 Hollinwood 0, Ovenden A 98 Cowling Harlequins 11.

Division Two Central: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs 18 Clayton 26, Woodhouse Warriors 30 Wyke 4, Wakefield City 16 Wortley Dragons 37, Queensbury v Beeston Broncos P (frozen pitch), Eastmoor Dragons 6 Oulton Raiders 30.

Division Two East: Selby Warriors 24 Dearne Valley Bulldogs 40, Allerton Bywater 44 Methley Warriors 16, Kippax Welfare 50 Lock Lane 12, East Leeds 40 Moorends Thorne 6, Doncaster Toll Bar 36 Featherstone Lions 6