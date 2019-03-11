Pennine League: Title for King Cross

King Cross Park are Pennine League Division Three champions after a 74-10 home win over Beeston Broncos on Saturday.

They saved their best performance of the winter season for their final day, running in 13 tries with a hat-trick from man of the match Luke Brown.

Prop Niall Green set the tone from the kick off with three big hits to pin the visitors in their 20.

Second row Will Sutcliffe drove the ball close to the line and hooker Karl Spring scooted over for the opener.

Five minutes later strong running centre Jonny Binns powered over following a scrum.

Young stand off Ben Hellowell side-stepped his way over and when Beeston kicked the restart dead and full back Josh Robertshaw took a quick tap and went close before second row Brown finished.

After a spell of repeat sets on the Park line Beeston pulled a try back but then fumbled at the kick off for Brown to go over for his second.

The Broncos went close again, only for substitute Tom Metcalfe to collect a loose ball and beat off tacklers for a 90 yard try.

Coach Adam Brook has not hesitated in bringing youngsters through and Oliver Baines became the sixth 16-year-old debutant of the season and made an immediate impact with a strong drive to pave the way for fellow teenager Aaron Brook to dance over for a 46-6 half-time lead.

After the break the visitors held firm for 10 minutes until a blind side play enabled young Daniel Dewhirst to storm over.

A 40-yard break by Baines was then backed up well by Dewhirst, who set the position for Brook to step over for his second.

Loose forward Lee Brook fed winger Zac Roberts, who sucked in a string of defenders before releasing Dewhirst to ghost past a defender and then outpace the rest to go in under the posts from half way.

Metcalfe powered over for a brace followed by man of the match Brown to complete a hat-trick. The scoring was completed by Brook’s 11th conversion of the day.