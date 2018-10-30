Park overcome slow start in Oldham

Pennine League Division Three leaders King Cross Park made it four wins out of four with a 58-20 win away to Hollinwood on Saturday.

There were two tries each for Niall Green and Liam Calvert as the Halifax side, who included six products of their under-16s side, as Park hit back from a poor start.

The visitors seemed to forget about defence early on and the Oldham team scored two tries to make Park realise they were in a game.

Centre Jonny Binns made some trademark hits and on a last tackle play loose forward Green fooled everybody by taking a drive and ending up under the posts.

Man of the match prop Izaac Beaumont relentlessly drove forward then full back Josh Robertshaw chimed in on the right for a try out wide.

More gaps appeared on the right with winger Calvert scoring, then hooker Aaron Brook supported well to go in under the posts.

Hollinwood reminded Park not to take them lightly as they replied to make it 16-22 at the break.

Calvert screeched in straight after the restart and Green stormed in from half way, followed by Jonny Binns, to give Park a commanding lead.

Luke Brown powered over and 16-year-old Kian Sutcliffe brought up the half century with his first ever open age try.

Hollinwood sneaked one back before versatile youngster Nathan Marlor outpaced the defence from 40 yards out.

Aaron Brook had already converted eight attempts and he allowed Binns to kick the final goal.

PENNINE LEAGUE - Division One: Ossett Trinity v Greetland All Rounders P, Hunslet Warriors 38 Woodhouse Warriors 22, Moorends Thorne Marauders 8 Drighlington 22.

Division Two: Worth Village 10 Kinsley Hotel Raiders 18, Methley Warriors 52 Illingworth 0.

Division Three: Wortley Dragons 16 Sherburn Bears 20, Seacroft Sharks WMC 30 Beeston Broncos 32, Hollinwood 20 King Cross Park 58.