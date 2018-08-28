Pairs title for Holden and Roberts

Mark Holden and Graham Roberts won the Sowerby Bridge Association’s Alan and Betty Brown Open Pairs at Akroydon Victoria on Sunday.

They defeated Martin Atkinson and Linda Stewart by 15-10 in the final of an event sponsored by P Brown and S Harrison.

In their first game, against Shane Greaves and Mark Cartwright, Holden and Roberts trailed 3-2 but took the lead with three consecutive pars and went on to a 15-5 victory.

They led by 12-4 and 14-6 against Ian and Heather Smith and although the Smiths rallied to reach 11 they held on to win by 15-11.

In a one-sided semi-final against Paul Gill and Dale Holdsworth, they opened with a three and lost the jack only twice on their way to a 15-2 victory.

Atkinson and Stewart had to negotiate a preliminary round and looked to be on their way out when trailing 12-2 against Martin Steele and Cathie Ness.

They fought back to take the lead with a break of 12 before winning by 15-13.

They led from the start to win by 15-9 against Mark McLoughlin and Michael Murray before facing Martin Greenwood and Phillip Holroyd in their quarter-final.

Atkinson and Stewart took a 4-0 lead but Holroyd and Greenwood went in front with a break of seven and went on to lead by 13-8. Atkinson and Stewart recovered to draw level at 13 and, after conceding a single, finished with a pair to snatch victory by 15-14.

They trailed by 6-2 in their semi-final against Simon Robinson and Tom Robertshaw but took the lead with a break of seven before moving further ahead by 12-7.

Robinson and Robertshaw fought back to level the scores at 13 but Atkinson and Stewart held their nerve to win by 15-13.

In the final, Holden and Roberts took the lead with a break of six but Stewart and Atkinson responded immediately to draw level.

Holden and Roberts reacted with a break of seven to lead by 13-6. Atkinson and Stewart recovered to narrow the gap to three at 10-13 but Holden and Roberts finished with two singles to claim the title.

Quarter-final scores: M & DPearson 7 D Holdsworth/P Gill 15, M Holden/ G Roberts 15 I & H Smith 11, P Holroyd/M Greenwood 14 M Atkinson/ L Stewart 15, P Brown/G Swain 9 S Robinson/T Robertshaw 15.