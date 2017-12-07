Ovenden’s county cup clash

Ovenden Face North Hull Knights in the Bartletts Yorkshire Cup semi-final at Four Fields on Saturday.

Jake Conor’s men are unbeaten in the Pennine League’s Championship this season and will fancy their chances against the Hull Premier Division leaders.

Ovenden’s big pack, which includes brothers Sam and Jonny Morrow and ex-Halifax prop Macauley Higgins, has been in great form. Workaholic hooker Dean Robertshaw has regularly topped the tackle count.

Half-backs Graham Charlesworth and skipper Shaun Smith will be calling the shots and the reliable boot of full back Niall Brady should keep the big North Hull forwards on the back foot.

Chris Geoghegan should return after work commitments and Ovenden will be hoping to progress in front of a sizeable home crowd.