Match play finalists decided

There will be a new name on the Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s match play trophy this year after Tom Calvert and James Edwards won through from Saturday’s quarter-finals and semi-finals at Willow Valley.

Calvert ended holder Steve Martin’s hopes with a 3&2 success in the last eight while fellow Fixby player Edwards beat Ben Crowther 5&4.

Calvert went on to register an emphatic 8&7 success over Matthew Colcombe, who had knocked out Mark Birkett by a one-hole margin earlier in the day.

The other semi-final was also over quickly with Edwards, star of the Union’s title-winning junior team, having an 7&6 success over Andy Shaw. Shaw had beaten Jack Pearcey 5&4 in the last eight.

The final between Calvert and Edwards is at Halifax GC on Sunday, September 23 when the John Crawshaw Trophy will be up for grabs.