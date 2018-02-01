Lightcliffe settle for second

THERE were 60 participants in the Huddersfield, Halifax & District Ladies Winter Alliance meeting at Hebden Bridge Golf Club yesterday.

The third event of the season was a nine hole tri-am competition.

A trio from Meltham were runaway winners on a very cold and snowy winter’s day with very strong winds.

Elaine Schofield, Sarah Ross and Barbara Farmer scored 30 points and the runners-up, with 23 points, were Jane Schofield, Luba Brierley and Sue Featherstone from Lightcliffe.

The next meeting is a greensome stableford at Dewsbury Golf Club on Wednesday, February 26.

Next Tuesday’s first men’s Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance meeting of 2018 at Marsden has been cancelled.

Organiser Trevor Williams had only 13 pairs entered to play on quite a difficult course and he said the continued wet weather was another factor.

The next Alliance is at Crosland Heath on Tuesday, February 20.