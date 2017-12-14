Khalid is a growing force

Khalid Ayub is towering over his opponents in the ring in more ways than one.

The Mytholmroyd boxer, 15, proved himself the best of his age and weight in the country with success in the 75kg final at the English Boxing and National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs’ Championships last weekend.

Khalid beat Danny Crawt of Guildford in one of 19 junior finals at Bristol.

Crawt was a two-time national champion but he was no match for the Calderdale fighter, who was a unanimous winner over three rounds.

Khalid had taken another notable scalp in his semi-final at Liverpool the week before, inflicting a first ever defeat on Brandon Stacy from Nottingham, himself a national title winner.

Calder High School pupil Khalid is dreaming of matching Anthony Joshua and becoming a world heavyweight champion after an amazing growth spurt in recent months.

His father Gohar, himself a former national champion, said: “He has shot up to six feet four inches.

“His weight has gone up from 66kg in May to 75kg now.”

Those physical changes haven’t affected his form as Khalid marched to a fourth national title in dominant style, having won at the Junior ABAs in May.

Khalid fights out of the Warrior Breed Gym in Dewsbury but received help from closer to home in preparation for his latest triumph. Gohar said there was nobody of Khalid’s age, weight and ability to spar with but Hebden Bridge ABA boss Clayton Varey had allowed him into the ring with seniors Joe Garside and Odhran McCann.

Khalid first pulled on a pair of gloves aged three and his father believes he has the desire and ability to go right to the top in the sport. “He trains five times a week, running, swimming and conditioning,” said Gohar.

Khalid has already fought for England and should receive another call for the European Championships next year. Before then he will be looking to win another ABA title.

He will also be attending a professional show in Halifax tonight and is expected to be invited into the ring.