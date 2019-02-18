IN PICTURES: The best moments captured as Halifax claim narrow win over Batley Bulldogs
Halifax won their second-straight game in the Betfred Championship as they edged visitors Batley Bulldogs in a hard-fought encounter.
Richard Marshall's side claimed a 20-18 success, holding off a second-half fightback from a determined Batley side. So, without further ado, here are eight of the best pictures taken at the Mbi Shay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
1. Kicking ahead
Kevin Larroyer beats Batley's Dave Scott to the ball.