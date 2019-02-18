James Saltonstall marked his 100th career appearance with a try. PIC: Simon Hall.

IN PICTURES: The best moments captured as Halifax claim narrow win over Batley Bulldogs

Halifax won their second-straight game in the Betfred Championship as they edged visitors Batley Bulldogs in a hard-fought encounter.

Richard Marshall's side claimed a 20-18 success, holding off a second-half fightback from a determined Batley side. So, without further ado, here are eight of the best pictures taken at the Mbi Shay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Larroyer beats Batley's Dave Scott to the ball.

1. Kicking ahead

Kevin Larroyer beats Batley's Dave Scott to the ball.
Simon Hall
other
Buy a Photo
Dan Fleming is tackled by Batley's James Brown and Tom Hemingway.

2. Strong run

Dan Fleming is tackled by Batley's James Brown and Tom Hemingway.
Simon Hall
other
Buy a Photo
Wayne Reittie is stopped in his tracks by Scott Murrell, Kevin Larroyer and Dan Fleming.

3. Hold it right there

Wayne Reittie is stopped in his tracks by Scott Murrell, Kevin Larroyer and Dan Fleming.
Simon Hall
other
Buy a Photo
James Saltonstall scored for the fifth game running against the Bulldogs - marking his 100th career appearance with a try.

4. Five in a row

James Saltonstall scored for the fifth game running against the Bulldogs - marking his 100th career appearance with a try.
Simon Hall
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2