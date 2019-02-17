Heath named in England squad

CALDERDALE’s Charlotte Heath has been named in the England girls’ squad for 2019.

She is one of the established players in a nine-strong line-up which includes five newcomers.

The Brighouse High School student, who lives at Bailiff Bridge, reached the semi-finals of the 2018 girls’ British Open Amateur Championship at Ardglass and tied for eighth in the English Women’s Open amateur championship at Coventry.

She also defended her Pleasington Putter title, had wins in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and the English Schools Golf Association Girls’ Championship and was a member of the England team that triumphed in the Girls’ Home Internationals atHuddersfield Golf Club last year and previously played at Halifax West End.