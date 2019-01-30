Halifax's opener against Widnes Vikings set to go ahead

Halifax RLFC's Championship opener against Widnes Vikings is unlikely to be postponed despite the recent weather disruptions.

New Vikings centre Anthony Gelling tweeted a picture of a snow-covered 3G pitch at the Halton Stadium on Wednesday morning.

But the former Super League club has said that the game is still likely to go ahead on Sunday afternoon.

Widnes were relegated from the top flight last season, after finishing seventh in the Qualifiers last year.

Their only win in that competition was a 26-12 victory against Halifax, who finished bottom of the pile.

Richard Marshall's side failed to win a game in the Qualifiers but have recruited well during the off-season.

They played their final pre-season game almost two weeks ago, drawing 18-18 with fellow Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

Halifax and Widnes are among the favourites to be in the top-five play-offs come the end of the regular season.

The play-offs culminate in a Championship Grand Final, with the winner earning promotion to Super League.

The recent cold snap could throw other games into doubt, however, with only one other second-tier game set to be played on a 3G surface.