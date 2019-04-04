Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance: Holders narrowly foiled

Rob Booth and John Lawton’s bid to retain the Ronnie Parkinson Trophy was foiled by the narrowest of margins at Longley Park on Tuesday.

The Outlane duo were among three pairs, out of 34 who took part, to finish at the top of the leader board with 42 points in the Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance event.

They had to settle for joint second place overall, and the pro-am prize, behind Crosland Heath’s Ed Pearson and Matthew Russell on count back.

Alliance president Pearson (16) and his 20-handicap partner Russell had a back nine of 21 points. Outlane pro Booth and Lawton (4) had 19 points along with Bradley Park’s Dave Mitcheson and Paul Kinghorn.

The early clubhouse leaders were Dewsbury’s Michael Toon (12) and Andy McMahon (5) on 39 points with six nett birdies.

They were supplanted an hour later by Meltham’s Chris Whiteley (6) and Jason Crossland (13) on 41 points, helped by a gross eagle on the first and seven nett birdies.

In the afternoon they were overtaken by the home club’s Matthew Colcombe (1) and Adam Colcome (8) with a better back nine. The highlight of the Longley Park pair’s card was a gross eagle on the second.

The next four ball brought in the first of the 42 points scores, from Pearson (16) and Russell (20).

They were immediately matched by Mitcheson andl Kinghorn and then the Outlane pair who were in the final four ball.

With James Ward away at the EuroPro Q-school, Nigel Hirst now heads the Pro Order of Merit by seven points with just the Page Trophy to come.

The Club Championship has been retained by Dewsbury District by one point from Crosland Heath and Outlane, who tied for second place.

Longley Park was presented in excellent condition by greenkeepers Matthew and Adam Colcombe and was very picturesque with a variety of trees in full blossom.

It was generally a sunny day with a light breeze but quite cold under cloud cover. There was a short rain shower in the afternoon.

The last event of the season is the Page Trophy and Roger Heap Cup individual medals at Bradley Hall on Tuesday, April 30, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Scores - pro-am: 1, R.Booth Pro J.Lawton 4 (Outlane) 42; 2, S.Race Pro & T.Irving 14 (Meltham) 38; 3, J.Fish Pro & S.Summers 5 (Meltham) 37; 4, N.P.Hirst Pro & A.Bennett 13 (Dewsbury) 36; 5, K.Gaskell Pro & B.Thomson 11 (Crosland Heath) 31.

Am-am: 1, E.Pearson 16 & M.Russell 20 (Crosland Heath) 42; 2, D.Mitcheson 14 & P.Kinghorn 20 (Bradley Park) 42; 3, C.Whitley 6 & J.P.Crossland 13 (Meltham) 41; 3, M.Collcombe 1 & A.Collcombe 8 (Longley Park) 41; 5, B.Page 19 & C.Frogget 20 (Bradley Park) 39; 5, A.Young 15 & P.Ledgard 14 (Dewsbury) 39; 5, M.Toon 12 & A.McMahon 5 (Dewsbury) 39; 8, C.Holmes 8 & R.Johnson 18 (Meltham) 38; 9, D.Levitt 22 & R.Armillei 12 (Longley Park) 37; 9, G.Simpson 18 & G.Carroll 14 (Marsden) 37; 9, P.Newey 17 & M.Dempsey 11 (Ind.Huddersfield) 37; 9, P.Reynolds 15 & D.Knapton 15 (Outlane) 37; 9, J.Clay 13 & D.Delooze 17 (Crosland Heath) 37; 9, C.Moorhouse 10 & A.Lawton 8 (Crosland Heath) 37; 9, E.Casper 9 & P.O’Flynn 12 (Outlane) 37; 9, R.Hanson 5 & G.Sykes 18 (Crosland Heath) 37; 17, J.Thompson 21 & M.Howarth 21 (Longley Park) 36; 17, S.Tann 14 & P.Storey 15 (Longley Park) 36; 17, P.Mason 12 & G.Broadbent 9 (Longley Park/Halifax) 36; 17, Z.Sydor 9 & N.Bolam 9 (Ind.Huddersfield) 36; 21, J.Smith 13 & A.Mellor 13 (Longley Park/Outlane) 35; 21, P.Crosse 7 & A.Taylor 10 (Crosland Heath) 35; 23, K.Bruce 23 & D.Shufflebotham 13 (Marsden) 34; 23, A.Hirst 16 & P.Pitchforth 14 (Bradley Hall) 34; 23, R.T.Owen 11 & P.Pither 11 (Crosland Heath) 34; 23, M.Maude 4 & R.J.Clark 13 (Meltham) 34; 27, C.L’Estrange 11 & P.Heywood 10 (Crosland Heath) 33; 27, D.Hallas 10 & A.Baimbridge 17 (Meltham) 33; 29, I.Wallis 6 & S.Hitchenor 8 (Crosland Heath) 32.