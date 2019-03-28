Halifax Harriers: Special award for Spence

Halifax Harriers’ annual dinner and senior awards presentation was held at the Imperial Crown Hotel in Halifax and chairman Mark Gaughan presented the awards.

The Chairman’s Trophy was awarded to Michael Spence, a club member for 33 years. During that time he has competed, served on the committee, coached and been a Northern League track and field captain.

The Pearson Trophy for Endeavour was presented to Nigel Taylor, whoran his first 10k for the club in 2014 in a time of 59 minutes. He now runs the distance in 43 minutes and competes in all distances from 5k to ultra marathons.

The most improved 10k runner was Ian Giles. The Burnsall Ladies Cup was won by Sarah Cumber and the Burnsall Male Cup by Will Smith. The Helen Windsor ladies sprint cup was awarded to Louise Royston.

The winners in the Cross Country Championships were Laura Knowles (female under 20), Ben Crowther (senior men), Katrina Oddy (female veteran) and Simon Johnson (male veteran).

In the Fell Challenge the ladies winner was Sarah Sladdin and the male winner was Steven Sladdin.

The Road Race Challenge is split into five divisions. The Division A winner was Michael King, the Division B winner Will Carver, the Division C winner Nigel Taylor, the Division D winner Sophie Baxter and the Division E winner Susan Hall.