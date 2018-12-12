Garside retains county belt

Local amateur boxing prospect Joe Garside completed his second Yorkshire 69kg title defence at York on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old from Greetland, who boxes for Eastburn ABC, was pitted against Nathan Shepherd from host club Henry Wharton’s academy.

Shepherd boasted impeccable credentials going into the fight but Garside made a fast start, gaining control of the first round with some explosive punches to the body of his much taller opponent.

Round two was a classic display of technical boxing. Both fighters showed their skills and fitness in a close round.

In the final round Garside once again asserted control and it was no surprise that he received the judge’s decision.