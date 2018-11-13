Four tries for Graham in Ovenden win

Exciting attacking full back Graham Charlesworth scored four tries as Ovenden started their defence of the Pennine Presidents Cup with a 38-22 win over Three Tuns at Four Fields on Saturday.

The visitors from Hull, who like Ovenden play in the Pennine League’s Championship, proved useful opponents.

It was 16-16 at half time and Ovenden spokesman Steve Taylor said his players had been forced to raise their game to come out on top .

“We were better with the ball in the second half and ran away with it, although they did score another try at the death,” he said.

While Charlesworth proved the main thorn in Three Tuns’ side, winger Korey Ashton also made his mark with two tries.

Prop Joss Bentley also got on the scoresheet and Niall Brady kicked five goals.

Taylor said Callum Pilling had been outstanding at centre, setting up Ovenden tries and also making some crucial tackles when Three Tuns threatened to break through.

Ovenden are awaiting news of their next opponents in a competition they won as part of a treble last season.

Their cup final success came by a 26-6 margin against Sharlston Rovers at Featherstone Rovers RLFC in April.

Sharlston are Ovenden’s next opponents, at home in the league on Saturday week.

Results - Pennine Presidents Cup, round one: Upton 20 Doncaster Toll Bar 22, Ovenden 38 Three Tuns 22, Sharlston Rovers 52 Queens 14.

Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy, round one: Greetland All Rounders v Woodhouse Warriors P, Drighlington 50 Moorends Thorne Marauders 12, Hunslet Warriors 8 East Leeds 24, Ossett Trinity v Clayton P.

Pennine Supplementary Cup, round one: West Leeds v Illingworth P, Eastmoor Dragons 38 Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks 0, Methley Warriors 58 Crigglestone All Blacks 0, Worth Village v Wortley Dragons P, Seacroft Sharks WMC 32 Moldgreen 28.

Division Three: Hollinwood v Sherburn Bears P.

Saturday - Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy, round one: Ossett Trinity v Clayton.

Pennine Supplementary Cup: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Kinsley Raiders, West Leeds v Illingworth, Worth Village v Wortley Dragons.

Championship: Queens v Three Tuns, Sharlston Rovers v Stanley Rangers.

Division One: Drighlinton v Moorends Thorne Marauders, East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors.

Division Two: Eastmoor Dragons v Crigglestone All Blacks, Moldgreen v Dearne Valley Bulldogs.

Division Three: Hollinwood v Seacroft Sharks WMC, King Cross Park v Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks.