Fax and Bulls to clash at seaside

Old rivals Halifax and Bradford Bulls will bid to serve up a seaside special as part of this year’s Betfred Championship’s Summer Bash.

The event will return to Bloomfield Road in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year.

The pair will meet in the last of four games on Saturday, May 18.

Halifax and the promoted Bulls haven’t met at the Bash in Blackpool since the first staging in 2015, when the Bulls won 18-4.

Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique will take their French-Canadian rivalry from Newcastle to Blackpool as one of this year’s feature matches.

The Wolfpack beat Toulouse 43-30 having been invited to launch Super League’s Magic Weekend earlier this year.

Betfred Championship Summer Bash (kick-off times TBC) - Saturday May 18: Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions, Toronto Wolfpack v Toulouse Olympique, York City Knights v Featherstone Rovers, Halifax v Bradford Bulls.

Sunday May 19: Barrow v Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams, Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings.