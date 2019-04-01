England gymnastics: Luke helps win silver

Halifax gymnast Luke Whitehouse helped England secure a silver medal in Oslo in the Unni & Harald’s Trophy.

Whitehouse, from Skircoat Green, came an excellent second in the all-round competition, scoring a solid 74.2 points for Team England.

In the individual apparatus finals on the following day, Luke secured gold on the high bar and bronze on the floor, with fourth place on the pommel and fifth on the rings.

Whitehouse is travelling out to Berlin with the Great Britain Under-18 team on Thursday to compete in the 2019 Invitation Team Cup.

He started gymnasts at the age of four and progressed through the national grades at club and elite level at Diamonds Gymnastics Club, Halifax before switching to Leeds Gymnastics Club.