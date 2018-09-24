Elland WMC rule at Kingston

Elland WMC won the Halifax League’s Four Man Team competition, sponsored by Linda Stewart, at Kingston SC on Sunday, with a 75.8-70.2 victory over Luddenden Foot B.

In the semi-final, Halifax League champions Elland were conceding start to holders West End B and were even further ahead after the first two games.

Robert Holmes gave them the perfect start with his 21-8 victory over Bernard Megson but Alwyn Guide recovered some ground for West End, fighting back from 1-11 and 7-15 to win by 21-15 against Robert Hitchen.

James Senior’s 21-9 success against Martin Murphy increased Elland’s lead and although Ivan Taylor won the last game for West End by 21-15 against Paul Demetriades it was not enough to change the result, Elland winning by 76.8-72.2.

Luddenden Foot’s semi-final opponents were Asa Briggs with the two teams starting on level handicaps.

The first two games made little difference, both ending 21-20 in favour of Asa Briggs. Glenn McCafferty trailed Steve Bridges by 10-17 but fought back to win while Myles Summers, 18-20 down to Jon Robinson, claimed the last two ends to snatch victory.

It was Andy Gallagher’s 21-9 win against Andrew Heenan that swung the game in Luddenden Foot’s favour while Mark Pearson ran out from 9-18 against Paul Fisher to claim the final game for Asa Briggs. Luddenden Foot won by 91.2-84.2.

Ian Booth replaced Holmes in the Elland line-up for the final and gave them an excellent start with a 21-12 success against Bridges.

Fisher responded for Luddenden Foot with a 21-8 victory over James Senior but the remaining two games both went the way of Elland. Demetriades led by 17-9 against Robinson but had to hold off late fight-back by his opponent before winning by 21-16 while Hitchen won by 21-10 against Gallagher.

Semi-final scores - Elland WMC v West End B: R.Hitchen 15 A.Guide 21, R.Holmes 21 B.Megson 9, P.Demetriades 15 I.Taylor 21, J.Senior 21 M.Murphy 9.

Luddenden Foot v Asa Briggs: S,Bridges 20 G.McCafferty 21, J.Robinson 20 M.Summers 21, A.Gallagher 21 A.Heenan 9, P.Fisher 18 M.Pearson 21.

Final scores - Elland WMC v Luddenden Foot: I.Booth 21 S.Bridges 12, P.Demetriades 21 J. Robinson 16, R. Hitchen 21 Gallagher 10, J.Senior 8 P.Fisher 21.