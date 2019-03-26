Elland CC’s raft of changes

ELLAND CC’S first team has been subject to major surgery ahead of the side’s 2019 campaign in the Huddersfield League’s Championship.

It has started with the captaincy, Jack Hendy taking over following the departure of Alastair Finn, skipper for the last two years, to Premiership side Broad Oak.

Liam Fletcher is another to have left, having joined Bradford League side Gomersal, but spokesman Ben Speak is confident last season’s seventh-placed finishers have some stirring new talent among several arrivals.

Speak said: “We have an exciting West Indian left-hand batter called Joshua Ramdoo coming over as our overseas player.

“He plays his cricket for Queens Park in Trinidad and Tobago and will be a very entertaining player to watch.”

Left arm quickie Keiran Rogers will be opening the bowling. He has been recruited from Jer Lane, the former Halifax League champions now playing in the Bradford League.

Speak said Tom Baxter was a talented all-rounder who had joined from Hall Bower while Elland also had James Lee, a Tasmanian first grade player who holds a UK passport, coming over for the summer.

“He’s a left-hand bat and will be a solid top order player,” said Speak.

The final signing for the first team is Dale McMullan from Pontefract League side Old Sharlston.

Speak said the captures would add some experience to what had been a young side over the last couple of years.

“We feel we have a much more balanced and experienced side this year as we push for promotion in what will be a very tight and competitive league again.”

Matt Riley has rejoined Elland after a short stint at Greetland CC and will be taking over as second team captain.

Talented batsman Rhys Newman has joined from Sowerby St Peters and will start in the seconds but he is expected to gain some valuable first team experience over the season.

Elland also have a couple of talented young seamers joining the seconds in Tom Hughes from Saddleworth CC and Kaden Lancaster from Northowram Fields.

Speak added: “There has been lots of movement at Elland for the upcoming season and there is a very positive mood in the camp at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Elland’s ground will host a match involving The Lashings World XI on Friday, May 24 at the start of the Spring Bank Holiday weekend (4.0).

Lashings, whose squad includes Devon Malcolm, Yasir Arafat, Wasim Jaffer, Chris Lewis, Gordon Greenidge, Chris Schofield and John Emburey, will play a Cricket Asylum Foundation team in a game starting at 4pm.

Henry Blofeld, know as ‘The Voice of Cricket’ is also expected to be in attendance.