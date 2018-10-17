Dragons put to the sword

HALIFAX Ladies firsts made it 10 points out of a possible 12 in North Two South East after a 5-1 derby win at home to Huddersfield Dragons.

They sit third, behind 100 per cent pair Boston Spa and Lindum, ahead of Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Sheffield University Bankers.

Halifax pressed the Dragons from the start in windy conditions and took the lead inside 10 minutes. A great pass from Leah Kalter down the left wing found Kate Walsh, who squared. Dani Parker shot from the top of the circle and Lauren Vials deflected the ball past the keeper.

Halifax continued to dominate with good build-up play from Michaela Holroyde, Katie Love, Walsh and Vials and Lydia Presley extended the lead from Emma Crawford’s cross.

Walsh set up Vials to score her second before half time and Halifax continued their fine form after the break.

Crawford squared to Michaela Holroyd, who knocked the ball through the keeper’s legs and Walsh ensured it went over the line.

Presley paved the way for Crawford to score a deserved goal before Dragons scored a late consolation.

Halifax men remain without a win in four games after a 5-2 defeat away to a City of York 2s side who were vastly strengthened by their larger squad.

The visitors started sharply using the ball well and shifting the opposition from side to side. It culminated in the first goal of the game thanks to a well-finished penalty flick from Michael Jones.

After a contentious card for Jakob Morley, Halifax came under heavy pressure and conceded two goals in which succession.

Halifax were reduced to nine when Michael Broadbent received a card and York pressed home their advantage with their third and fourth goals.

The visitors rallied and got a goal back at the end of the half, captain Andy Kaye getting his first for the season with a tap-in following a well worked penalty corner routine.

Halifax worked hard in the second half but continued to be under pressure and as they tired City of York scored one more before the final whistle.

Next up for Halifax is a home game against Lincoln.

