Clive recovers in style

Clive McFadzean recovered from going out of bounds at the first hole to win Tuesday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Senior Championship at Crow Nest Park.

The Bradley Hall six-handicapper hardly hit a bad shot after that, coming in with a gross 76 to beat Jonathan Heyes (5) of Huddersfield on count back.

Andy Whitworth, bidding to win the title for the third year in a row and the lowest handicap player in the field off two, shot 78 and had to settle for fourth place behind the host club’s Les Holmes (7), who also had a 78.

McFadzean and Whitworth teamed up with Tim Kent (83) to give Bradley Hall the team prize.

There were four age group prizes for the best nett scores. They went to Halifax’s John Jennings (55-59) with a 72, Crow Nest Park’s Tony Collins (60-64) and Chris Green (65-69) with 70s and Woodsome Hall’s Godfrey Hall (70-plus) with a 69.

The trophy for Tuesday’s win is in memory of former Union president Phil Tatlock’s wife Liz and the trophy for the match play competition to follow will remember John Hanson of Crosland Heath.