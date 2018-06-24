Chippendale routs Lightcliffe

LIGHTCLIFFE suffered one of the heaviest and most painful defeats in the club’s Bradford League history yesterday when champions Hanging Heaton thrashed them by 325 runs.

It was bad enough to conceded 357-6 in the field to the Batley club but worse was to follow when Tom Chippendale ripped through their batting ranks and the visitors were dismissed for 32 in less than 10 overs.

Opening batsman Alex Stead (14 no) looked on in growing dismay as a procession of batsman departed at the other end to quick bowler Chippendale, who finished with 8-17.

Chippendale took four wickets in four balls, spanning separate overs, and six in eight balls with the total stuck on 24.

He was on course for all 10 wickets when the claimed the first eight but Josh Holling dismissed Chris Greenwood and Daanyaal Ahmed did not bat due to injury.

Earlier, prolific ex-Illingworth and Yorkshire run maker Gary Fellows (80) had laid a solid base for Ben Kohler-Cadmore (69 off 45) and Callum Geldart (51 off 39) to cut loose. David Stiff then deflated Lightcliffe by plundering 62 not out off 26 balls.

Calderdale’s other two Bradford League first teams, Brighouse and Northowram Fields, also lost.

Brighouse’s four-match winning run was ended by a 107-run defeat away to a Birstall side they had beaten in the Jack Hampshire Cup the previous Sunday.

Opener Ian Carradice followed up his 84 in the knockout competition with 79 yesterday but Amrik Singh’s 4-60 kept Brighouse in contention as Birstall’s innings closed on 207-9.

However, Brighouse had a poor day with the bat, losing three wickets with the total on 19 and slipping to 57-6 before being all out for 100 in the 28th over. Ryan Gray took 6-38 and Derron Greaves’ 18 was the visitors’ top score.

Northowram Fields were soon on the back foot at home to Bowling Old Lane, whose openers put on 125 after a very brisk start.

Jacob Slater took 3-26 to peg the visitors back a little but a flurry of late boundaries took the Lane total up to 294-8.

Old Lane then bowled a consistent good length to ensure their total would not be challenged. Home skipper John Lister kept up his good form with 45 and Dru Patel made 66 in spite of not timing the ball as well as normal but the tail folded disappointingly and Northowram were all out for 198.

TODMORDEN earned a home Worsley Cup semi-final against Burnley on July 8 after skipper Andrew Sutcliffe kept his cool to bowl a fine final over against Ramsbottom at Centre Vale yesterday.

The visitors needed 10 to win off the last six balls, with just one wicket in hand, and Sutcliffe conceded only six to take his side through.

The tie, which had been abandoned due to rain the previous weekend, featured fine knocks from home pro Chris Schofield (91) and teenage visitor Rehan Udwadia (120).

Tod, who had lost to the final delivery of a T20 game at home to arch rivals Walsden the previous evening, made 224-5.

Schofield was batting with an injured hand, which meant he was later unable to bowl and missed today’s Lancashire League visit from Middleton.

His fine knock included fours off the first five balls of the final over bowled by Jon Fielding. Andrew Sutcliffe’s 47 was the next best contribution.

Ramsbottom were soon 13-3, with Matt Collins striking twice and also catching pro Ashar Zaidi off the bowling of Mo Bux, but hugely promising youngster Udwadia led a recovery alongside Simon Hanson (36) and the pair added 126 for the fifth wicket to leave the game in the melting pot.

Seven came off the penultimate over, which ended with Bilal Abbas bowling Brad Fielding, and Sutcliffe’s tight final six deliveries settled matters.

RASTRICK had a remarkable home victory against Lascelles Hall, bowling out the Huddersfield League’s Championship leaders for 29 in only 6.3 overs.

A dry wicket was clearly up spinner Asif Afridi’s street and the overseas man took 7-14 in tandem with Osama Ahmad (3-15) as no visiting batsmen made more than eight.

Earlier, Rastrick had scraped together 171. Opener Majid Khan made 35 but the Round Hill men were 113-7 before Ahmad (25) and last man James Anderson (18 no) added what at the time looked as if they might be vital runs.

Hall now top the table by only two points from Rastrick and Barkisland, who maintained their good run with a 127 run win over winless Meltham.

It could have been a very different tale at Woodfield, however, had it not been for the exploits of Darren Robinson.

The Barkisland skipper dominated the home innings with 136 off 148 balls, hitting 19 fours and five sixes.

Only two other players, Jamie Summerscales (30) and late-order Aussie Sam Moyle (28), also got into double figures as Robinson helped Barkisland recover from 20-3 to post 254.

Meltham were 97-3 in reply but Luke Bridges (4-19) and Matthew Steers (3-40) wrapped up the innings on 127 with Bridges ending the resistance of opener David Bebb for 49.

Elland slipped to eighth, below Slaithwaite who beat them by four wickets with just three balls to spare yesterday.

The visitors from Hullen Edge made 207-8, thanks mainly to a very patient 63 from Jacob Bower, 48 from Kiwi Alex Hodgson and 31 off 24 balls from skipper Alastair Finn.

Spinner Peter Dobson took 4-38 in 15 overs as Slaithwaite replied but Harrison Quarmby’s unbeaten 63 off 69 balls tipped the scales the home side’s way.