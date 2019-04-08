Champion of Champions: Regan beats Towning in final

Mark Regan won the Halifax Association’s Champion of Champions at Sowerby Tennis & Bowling Club on Sunday with a 21-18 victory over Danny Towning in the final.

Regan made a hesitant start to an event for winners of individual competitions held by the Halifax League, Sowerby Bridge League, Elland League, Hebden Royd League and the Halifax Ladies Association in the 2018 season.

He trailed 7-0 against Danny Radcliffe before responding with a break of nine to take the lead. He reached all-but with his opponent on 10 and, although Radcliffe threatened a fight back, his challenge ended on 16.

Regan was 5-4 down in his quarter-final against Richard Helliwell but seized control with a break of 12. Helliwell had no reply and Regan went on to win by 21-11.

The eventual winner opened with a break of nine in his semi-final against Keiran Bannister. His opponent fought back to 9-10 but Regan regained control and went on to win by 21-12.

Towning received a bye into the quarter-final, where he faced Pam Wood. Wood was ahead by 13-8 but failed to score again as Towning ran out.

He carried that form into the semi-final, leading Paul Fisher by 14-0 before reaching the final with a 21-7 victory.

In the final, Towning led by 4-2 but Regan took the lead with a break of seven singles. After two singles to Towning, Regan’s break of seven put him ahead by 16-6.

Regan was within sight of the finishing line but Towning had other ideas, fighting back to within two chalks at 14-16 and, after a single to Regan, took the lead by 18-17.

His recovery ended there as a Regan ran out to claim the title.

First round scores: J. Hamer 10 M. Jeffreys 21; B Winrow 16 K. Bannister 21; D. Radcliffe 16 M. Regan 21; R, Helliwell 21 S.Griffiths 6; B. Malone 21 G. Plane 12; P.Fisher 21 P. Berry 15; D. Towning w.o.; M.McLoughlin 18 P.Wood 21. Quarter-finals: Jeffreys 18 Bannister 21; Regan 21 Helliwell 11; Malone 17 Fisher 21; Towning 21 Wood 13.