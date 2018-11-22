Bullick hat-trick in fine win

After crumbling in the second half against Slazengers, Halifax avoided a repeat away to Sheffield Hallam III and won 5-2 in the Yorkshire League’s Premier Division.

Against a side that until recently was top of the league and unbeaten, Halifax got off to a good start after and had their first goal within 15 minutes through a top corner rocket from striker Elliott Bullick.

Hallam began piling on the pressure but James Smith was in fine form between the posts. Bullick then produced another smart finish.

Halifax were passing and moving the ball well. A one-two in the middle set Rob Amos clear. His pass eliminated the keeper and Bullick completed his hat-trick at the back post.

Hallam made a barnstorming start to the second half and got a controversial early goal.

The game threatened to bubble over after an altercation between a Hallam player and young centre back Jakob Morley. A Hallam player was yellow carded and Halifax restored their three goal lead when Josh Sutcliffe broke and fired home.

Hallam were deflated and Halifax capped a fine display when stalwart David Wheatley scored his first ever goal for the team, ghosting in behind the defence and smartly slotted the ball into the bottom corner. A late consolation goal for Hallam didn’t dampen spirits.

Halifax have a home derby against Huddersfield Dragons on Saturday.

Halifax Ladies firsts stayed third in North Two South West after a goalless draw at home to leaders Lindum.

In an end-to-end contest, both teams were well organised and worked hard, making it difficult for either side to create chances.

Halifax defenders Becca Camp and Katie Love delivered strong showings, stopping everything that came their way.

Halifax’s best opportunity of the first half came when Michaela Holroyde and Lauren Wright linked up with Lauren Vials but her reverse stick strike went narrowly wide.

Further chances came and went for Kate Walsh, Dani Parker and Emma Crawford.

In the second half, Halifax continued to dominate the midfield, although the visitors from Lincoln remained a threat on the counter attack.

Keeper Cassie Barker was exceptional in dealing with the few chances that Lindum did create.

Regan Midgley, Leah Kalter and Vials fashioned further opportunies. Vials came closest when her shot came agonisingly off the post.

