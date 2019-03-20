Battling win for Halifax firsts

Halifax Ladies firsts finished their home North Women’s League programme on a high with a solid performance in a 2-1 win over Doncaster seconds.

The visitors turned up with a young, fresh faced team to test Halifax’s fitness and in the first half possession was shared.

Rebecca Camp passed excellently out from defence, allowing Regan Midgley to show some impressive skills down the left, but no goals were forthcoming so Halifax started making substitutions.

The breakthrough came when Amy March sprinted up the pitch to receive a ball from Michaela Holroyde. Ruth Prosser then ran the ball into the D, where Lauren Vials applied a finish.

Doncaster pressed early in the second half. Player of the match Prosser was solid but the visitors’ persistence finally paid off from a short corner. Cassie Barker saved the initial shot but a scramble on the line led to a goal.

With the weather worsening by the minute, play became heated. Helen Boughton got shoved off the ball, which resulted in Doncaster being reduced to 10 players.

A quick hit out from Katie Love led to Danielle Parker taking a quick shot. She then slipped the ball to Emma Crawford, who dribbled round the keeper and scored.

Halifax concentrated on trying to mark Doncaster’s key players out of the game and Camp got hit in the face by the ball.

The home side missed one good late chance after Parker’s leg had been hooked by a Doncaster stick but Halifax had done enough to retain third place.

Halifax travel to eighth-placed Rotherham for their final match of the campaign on Saturday.

Halifax men’s first team reacted positively to confirmation of their relegation from the Yorkshire Premier seven days earlier with a 7-4 win away to their Rotherham counterparts.