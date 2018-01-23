Another Fairbank joins Fax

Jack Fairbank has become the third Calderdale product in quick succession to sign a contract with Halifax RLFC.

The former Elland ARLFC player, who had a brief spell with Old Crossleyans RUFC recently, has agreed a one-year deal with Richard Marshall’s Championship outfit.

Fairbank, who has played in all of the club’s three pre-season games, joins other recent local recruits Dan Fleming and Adam Brook at the Shay.

Jack is the latest member of the Fairbank rugby league dynasty to play for Halifax. Cousin Jacob is also at the club.

Jack said he was excited to be joining his hometown club. “It’s great news and something that I’ve always wanted,” he said.

I’d describe myself as a bit of a workhorse in the middle really. I like carrying the ball and defence is one of the strong points of my game.

“I’d like to push for some first-team game time this year, that’s really my main goal for the season.”

Fairbank is likely to feature mainly for the club’s reserve grade but Marshall isn’t ruling out the possibility of the player pushing for a first-team spot.

Marshall said the player had come to Halifax for pre-season training and had improved in the games against Bradford, Wakefield and Featherstone.

“He’s still a little bit raw to the professional game and we’ve still got a little bit of work to do but we’re really hoping he can push on and progress here.

“He’s another Halifax lad as well. We’ve had Dan and Adam sign recently and he’s got rugby tradition running through his blood so we’re looking forward to seeing him develop.”