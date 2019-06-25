Yorkshire Amateur League: Calderdale pair in Supreme Division

Ryburn United and Ovenden West Riding will be playing in a new Supreme Division in the Yorkshire Amateur League next season.

The Calderdale pair are among seven clubs in the section who have switched leagues following the collapse of the West Riding County Amateur League.

The Yorkshire Amateur League has been granted Step 7 status and at last night’s AGM the composition of the new 16-team top division was rubber stamped.

All the teams in this section must have a good standard of facilities to qualify for the section and Supreme Division games will start on Wednesday, August 21.

The other teams in the division who played in the West Riding County Amateur League last season are Littletown, Lower Hopton, Route One Rovers, Steeton and Toller FC.

They will join Farsley Celtic Juniors, Leeds Medics & Dentists, Drighlington, Stanley, Horsforth St Margarets, Athletico FC, Alwoodley, Calverley United and Wortley in the new section.

A third Calderdale team, Ealandians, will play in the Premier Division and start their fixtures on Saturday, September 7.