West Yorkshire League: Amateurs’ fine run goes on

Huddersfield Amateur FC extended their unbeaten run to 19 games when they beat Sherburn White Rose by 5-1 in the West Yorkshire League game at Elland on Saturday.

Dominic Finn opened the scoring after five minutes, heading in a Jacob Driver free-kick.

Amateurs were firmly on top without playing at their best and it came as no surprise when Driver made it 2-0 after Jordan Byrne was fouled on the edge of the box.

Just before half time Byrne volleyed home for a 3-0 interval lead.

The ‘Amas’ continued to boss possession and increased their lead when Driver’s cross was turned into his own net by the visitors’ centre half.

Driver got his second and his team’s fifth with a well-placed far post header after good work down the wing from Slater Barnes. Sherburn scored a consolation with five minutes left.

Amateurs and old rivals Ealandians play their rearranged Halifax FA Cup semi-final at Old Earth on Saturday (1.45). The winners will play Shelf United.