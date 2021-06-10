We Could Be Euros: Listen to episode 1 of our new Euro 2020 podcast

Finally! Euro 2020 (yes, it’s still called that despite being a year late!) is here, and to celebrate we’ve launched a new podcast dedicated to the tournament.

We Could Be Euros will be bringing you a light-hearted look at all the action across this summer's tournament. The series is produced by JPIMedia and will feature journalists, ex-players and pundits from across the UK talking a load of (foot)balls.

Episode 1 looks at the big kick-off and is hosted by James Copley, from the Sunderland Echo This week's show features Joe Crann of the Sheffield Star alongside Graham Falk and Joel Sked, both writers for The Scotsman and the Edinburgh Evening News.

We Could Be Euros: our new podcast is out now (Graphic: Mark Hall / Kim Mogg / JPI)

Catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page.

You can also subscribe to ‘We Could Be Euros’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify (and Apple soon).