Waiters win ahead of big cup date

Waiters Arms warmed up for next weekend’s battle of the heavyweights against FC Panda in the Halifax FA Sunday Cup semi-finals with a 5-0 win away to Ryburn Valley at Savile Park.

Their victory over a youthful Ryburn side came in the only Halifax Sunday League Premier Division contest to go ahead on the day. It was their third win in a row and moved them above Panda into third place.

Waiters were in front after five minutes with Harry Talbot nodding home an Ashton Richardson throw-in.

They never looked back after that but did miss chance after chance in the first half with Talbot, Dave Chappell and Adam Helliwell the main culprits.

The lead was doubled just after the break through Helliwell and then David Chappell notched his 15th of the campaign.

Late goals from substitutes Lee Wood and a superb solo effort from Brad Tynan completed the rout.

Manager Adam Fenton said: “It was a good run out and Ryburn are a decent side and try to play football.”

Three games went ahead in Division One after the previous day’s heavy rain. There were wins for top two FC Panda Reserves and Thrum Hall while Old Pond went above Woodhouse into fourth after a 3-1 win away to Todmorden side.

Panda won 5-3 against King Cross Park at Elland Cricket Club with the help of two goals from Sameer Ahmed.

Thrum Hall remain three points behind after a 6-2 home win over Barum Top, who they had beaten 8-5 a fortnight earlier.

Hall took the lead after 15 minutes, Andrew Hemblys playing a short corner to Regan Martin who curled the ball in to the far top corner from the edge of the area.

The same two players linked up again on 36 minutes for Martin’s second.

Hall looked set to take a comfortable lead into the break until a mistake from ‘keeper Jamie Casey created panic in the defence, a shot hit the hand of Karl Cartlidge at close range and a penalty was awarded and scored.

Nine minutes into the second half Top had the equaliser. However, this spurred Hall and they went on to score four more goals without reply.

Tom Robinson scored with a neat back header off a Geordie Watson cross; Watson was again the provider for the fourth, scored by Yevhen Balika; Balika made it 5-2 shortly after; and Jonathon Gibson finished the scoring, poking the ball past the keeper following a ball from Robinson.

Old Pond scored twice in the last 10 minutes to take the spoils with a gutsy performance at Woodhouse Road in a very physical contest.

Both sides fielded patched up defences and the Hove Edge side’s stoic defending and effective counter attacking football served them well.

Half-chances were missed at both ends before Pond took the lead direct from a throw-in after 20 minutes. Old Pond’s Richard Dawson claimed the goal but the referee confirmed there had been a touch off a defender.

Woodhouse upped their game and Jay Connor equalised. It was backs to the wall stuff for Pond but Kai Hallwood quickly made amends for a bad miss with the visitors’ second and the goal of the game from Josh Van Gestel sealed victory for the visitors.

Bradshaw hit back from a 2-1 interval deficit to beat Lee Mount 3-2 in the first round of the Senior Cup at Natty Lane, Illingworth.

Jordan Coduri struck twice and Morgan Cummings got their other goal.

Triangle put their league blues behind them with a 2-0 League Cup win away to Halifax Rangers at Savile Park.

Cock & Bottle progressed to the last 16 of the West Riding Sunday Trophy with a 10-2 win away to Leeds outfit FC Rothwell.

They started brightly and took the lead in the 11th minute though Damo Randall. Zak Waddington doubled the lead a couple of minutes later.

FC Rothwell got a goal back on 16 minutes before Leon Hurles-Brook scored twice in quick succession.

Hayden Keris got in on the act and Hurles-Brook completed his hat-trick before half time, following up a penalty save by the Rothwell keeper. Rothwell got their second on the stroke of half time to make it 2-6.

Randall scored twice more within 15 minutes of the restart and Hurles-Brook took his tally to five as the Halifax side earned a home date with Wakefield high-flyers Peacock in the last 16.