Terriers win at Brighouse

Huddersfield Town Under 23s were 3-2 winners over Brighouse Town in last night’s hastily-arranged friendly at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, Hove Edge.

The game was split into three 30-minute periods and the Terriers struck first on 10 minutes through Cedwyn Scott.

Aaron Martin headed an equalised in the closing seconds of the opening section of the contest but Josh Austerfield restored the visitors’ lead on 39 minutes and Mason O’Malley struck again for Huddersfield two minutes later.

A trialist grabbed a second for Brighouse on 52 minutes but there was no addition to the scoreline.

Huddersfield requested the friendly and Vill Powell’s Evo-Stik NPL outfit were happy to accommodate them in the build-up to Saturday’s Division One North trip to Clitheroe.