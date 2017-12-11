Shelf United rout Sowerby

Shelf United climbed to fifth in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL’s Premier Division by inflicting an 8-0 hiding on Sowerby United on Saturday.

The game was the only one in the league to go ahead six days ago, having been switched from a frozen grass pitch to the 3G surface at Lightcliffe Academy.

Sowerby were the better side in the first half but turned round with plenty to do, having conceded a second goal in stoppage time. It stayed 2-0 until midway through the second half but the visitors collapsed when Shelf got their third.

Jonathan Butterfield was outstanding as Shelf found it easy to break through and Charlie Holt-Conway pulled off a string of superb saves to keep the scoreline in single figures.

His opposite number Ethan Daly did not have one worthwhile shot to save.

Luke O’Brien scored a hat-trick and the other goals came from Billy Grogan (two), Harry Talbot, Sam Gott and Elliot Parkinson as Christmas came early for the hosts.

Plenty of Halifax AFL matches are scheduled for over the festive period.

There is a full programme next weekend, three games on December 23 and around 10 fixtures on December 30.

Meanwhile, all the Halifax Sunday League fixtures fell victim to the cold at the weekend.

There will be no Sunday League games on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve.