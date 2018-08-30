Ryburn win West Vale derby

Ryburn United were 4-1 winners over Ovenden West Riding in last night’s West Riding County Amateur League derby at West Vale.

Ryburn are new to the league this season after withdrawing one of their two sides from the Halifax AFL while Ovenden are rebuilding after losing most of last season’s Division Two title-winning side.

The visitors opened up a 2-0 lead in 10 minutes through Christian Silkstone and Lewis Brearley but Jay Carney got West Riding back in contention.

Ash Skully then missed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot and Ryburn pulled clear in the second half with further goals from Brad Tynan and George Turner.

Ryburn were making it two wins out of three in their new league, having got off the mark with a 2-1 win at AFC Bingley a week earlier.

Ovenden were suffering a first defeat after a 9-2 win at home to Lepton Highlanders last Saturday when Liam Carroll (four), Glynn Beale (three) and Jamie Keegan (two) were their marksmen.

Ryburn travel to Lower Hopton on Saturday while Ovenden host TVR United.