With so many talented stars featuring in the English top tier since 1992, producing a definitive 'best side' is an almost impossible task, but here's a starting XI of players who could potentially be inducted via the inaugural fan vote.

1. Peter Schmeichel - Goalkeeper The Danish goalkeeper was a fearsome presence between the sticks for Manchester United over seven seasons in the Premier League, winning five league titles a Player of the Season award to boot.

2. Ashley Cole - Defence A solid shout for the Premier League's best ever left-back, Cole shone for both Arsenal and Chelsea, winning two league titles with the former and one with the latter.

3. Vincent Kompany - Defence The Manchester City colossus was central to their dominant period in the early and late '10s. It was a mighty close call with Chelsea's John Terry - they both bridge their respective club's huge gaps between title-winning years.

4. Rio Ferdinand - Defence He was at one point the world's most expensive defender, when he joined Manchester United from Leeds United for 30m back in 2002. He also featured for West Ham, across 21 top tier campaigns.

