Ossett United winger Shiraz Khan signs for Brighouse Town

Brighouse Town manager Vill Powell has bolstered his attacking options with the capture of Ossett United and former FC Halifax Town winger Shiraz Khan.

The 23-year-old from Bradford, who has also played for Bradford City’s Under-18s and Colne, signed for Town last weekend, with Powell keen to add at least six more new players to his squad.

Khan was a key member of the Ossett side that finished fifth in the Evo-Stik East play-offs last season.

He also won the West Riding County Cup with the Ingfield club, as they defeated Halifax Town and Guiseley on their way to the trophy.

Talks are ongoing with midfielder Iwan Heeley, although there are travel issues for the player who lives and works in Hull.

A raft of players have left Brighouse, namely skipper and long-serving player Adam Field along with Albert Ibrahim, Ellis Nicholls, Marley Grant, Adam Jones plus, of course, striker Aaron Martin to Guiseley.

Meanwhile, loan players Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jack Lazenby have returned to Huddersfield Town and Guiseley, respectively.

Experienced Doncaster-based forward Zephaniah Thomas is, according to Powell, considering his options and has not put pen to paper.

There is also a question mark over the future of striker Gabriel Johnson, who is attracting interest from clubs in the division above.

Cover goalkeeper Matt Smith has re-signed to battle for a place with regular custodian Jordan Porter, along with promising Mirfield-based youngster George Clark.

Powell has retained his two assistants Leon Wainman and Stacy Reed and promoted Sowerby Bridge-based coach Simon Ward to head of youth development.

Powell has also added two more pre-season friendlies to his ever-growing list, with Hallam FC coming to the Yorkshire Payments stadium on July 23 and Belper Town on Friday, August 9.