New signing Ibrahim may face Trafford

BRIGHOUSE TOWN manager Vill Powell has moved swiftly to cover for suspended strikers Gabriel Johnson and Aaron Martin by signing Sheffield FC’s former Sheffield United player Mohammed Ibrahim to play at Trafford FC on Saturday (3.0).

Martin has joined Johnson - who will complete a three game ban at Shaw View this weekend - on the sidelines after his dismissal in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Hyde United.

Martin was given a second caution by referee Peter Walker in the closing stages, shortly after skipper Adam Field had headed a deserved equaliser for the mch-improved home side.

Ibrahim, 20, has tremendous pace as well as skill and he will be challenging Aidan Kirby and Waide Fairhurst for a starting place.

Kirby, the former Frome Town, Clitheroe and Army striker, has being making the most of his opportunity while Fairhurst wants game time to get totally match fit.

Powell could have real competition for places up front at home to Radcliffe Borough on Saturday week as the bang in form Martin will be available.

Powell and club chairman Charlie Tolley have awarded contracts to both Martin and Johnson. Another contracted player, midfielder Thomas Haigh, who play his 100th game for Town against Trafford FC, who were 2-0 winners at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium in early November.

The manager has released wide players Brad Riley and Prince Attakorah plus striker Jacob Buchanon, who has been playing at AFC Emley on a dual registration.

Another departure is Knaresborough Town goalkeeper Jack Rushworth, who was on a dual registration but hadn’t played a game for Town since signing in November, shortly after Chandler Hallwood suffered a fractured scaphoid.

Hallwood is back in training and, again, once he is fit, will present the manager with a selection headache.

Midfielder Callum Robinson is back in contention this week after being left out of the squad last week following a short skiing holiday which forced him to miss training.

Town take on a Trafford side that are unbeaten in five games after their 1-1 draw at Glossop North East last Saturday.