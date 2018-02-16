Naidole back at Brighouse

BRIGHOUSE TOWN will have prodigal son Daniel Naidole in their match day line up on Saturday at home to bogey side Bamber Bridge (3.0).

The Huddersfield-based attacking midfielder or striker put pen to paper last week but had to sit out Saturday’s very disappointing 3-2 setback to bottom club Goole with a leg injury picked up in his last game for Leeds-based Yorkshire Amateur.

He has been treated by club physiotherapist Harry Gee and the signs are that he will be in Vill Powell’s 16 for Saturday.

Naidole, always a prolific scorer with Ernest Boafo in his previous spell with Town, comes from a Fijian international rugby union and rugby league family. He has also been playing for Huddersfield YMCA. He was a member of Town’s 2014 NCEL Premier Division title winning team.

Town also re-signed another player last week, midfielder Connah Judson, who made the bench for the Goole game but was not introduced.

Town trained on Tuesday night with Huddersfield Town’s Academy players at the Canalside and are hopeful of signing a midfielder in time for Saturday.

Defender Lewis Riley will be out for at least three weeks with a hamstring problem and wide player Callum Robinson is rated very doubtful for Saturday after a leg injury flared up again after the Goole game.

Goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood is likely to return after his broken hand injury with Chesterfield-based Chris Butt affected by a family illness.

Powell was not at all happy as his charges again surrendered a two goal lead against Goole and is demanding better game management, fewer errors and much better defending from set pieces.

Bamber Bridge have beaten Town three times already this season. In two of them Town were in control entering the final few minutes.

Town lost 3-2 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round, by the same score in the league and 4-2 in the FA Trophy preliminary round after Bamber Bridge had gone 3-0 up in 20 minutes.

“We more than owe them one and I feel strongly that the players will respond accordingly,” said Powell, who gives midfield duo Tom Haigh and Adam Jones 50-50 chances of playing after injuries.

Bamber Bridge are fourth in Division One table with 55 points from their 26 games. Town have 27 from 29 games.

There has been a huge story emerging from the League in the past seven days with the merger, subject to FA approval, of Ossett Town and Ossett Albion in time for the 2018-19 season.

The new club will be called Ossett United and they will play at Ingfield, current home of Town, while Albion’s Dimple Wells ground will be used for training and reserve team and junior matches.