Mixenden extend their lead

Mixenden United have established a 14-point lead in Division Three of the Halifax AFL after a 4-1 home win over Warley Rangers in the section’s only game on Saturday.

Callum Blezzard scored twice for Mixenden and Chris Woodhouse and Ashley Bailey were also on target with Nabil Zaouche replying for the Natty Lane visitors.

Denholme United maintained their Division One title push with a comprehensive 8-1 win at home to Holmfield with a hat-trick apiece from Danny Moralee and Matty Waring, including some fine goals.

There was also a bullet header from Cam Foster and a penalty from Matty Waring while Des Morris scored for the visitors, who were overwhelmed in the second half after trailing 2-0 at half time.

Connor Durkin scored twice as Brighouse Sports went second with a 3-2 home win over Ivy House while Gary Ash bagged another three goals in fourth-placed Copley United’s 4-1 win away to Ryburn Reserves.

Salem made it three wins on the trot with a 5-3 home win over Elland Allstars, and have climbed to fifth, Mark Kelsey’s double being in vain for the visitors.

AFC Crossley’s leapfrogged Calder ‘76 Reserves at the foot of the table with two goals from their man of the match Andrew Brunning.

FC Plummet Line overcame a determined Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves 4-1 at Savile Park to make it a perfect 10 at the halfway point of their Division Two season.

Hebden had the best chances in the first half but suffered at the hands of attacking Josh Hunt and Liam Calvert.

Hunt helped himself to another hat-trick and the man of the match award and Calvert scored for the seventh consecutive game.

Junction Inn stayed eight points behind in second with a 3-0 home win over Greetland Reserves.

St Columba’s are level with Junction after a comfortable 4-1 win against Midgley United Reserves in a game lit up by two spectacular volleys from Saints skipper Ryan O’Neill.

The opener came from striker Frank Odion, who broke clear from the halfway line and finished confidently.

O’Neill’s first strike was from 30 yards as he ran onto a headed clearance. The ball clipped the inside of a post as it flew into the top corner.

A long cross-field ball from Jack Dobson was then met on the volley by O’Neill. This time the ball clipped the other post as it went in from the edge of the penalty area.

Saints grabbed their fourth goal when Kutubo Touray chased down a George Cook through ball and capitalised on some defensive indecision to finish into an empty goal.

Midgley kept playing till the end and got their reward with a late consolation goal from Joe Lally.

A rare good day this season for AFC Crossleys was completed when their reserves won 5-2 away to Northowram Reserves, aided by two goals apiece from Dan Hutchinson and substitute Hayden Lindsey.

James Stott scored both goals as Sowerby United won 2-0 away to neighbours Sowerby Bridge Reserves.

Shelf FC were too strong for Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves in the West Riding Trophy, setting up a last 16 game against Ovenden WR with a 6-2 win.

Shelf started the delayed tie between the Halifax AFL pair strongly and soon took the lead through Alex O’Keefe, who finished well.

Saints battled back and Tom McGregor put strike partner Tom Holroyde through and he made no mistake to draw the sides level.

O’Keefe scored again following some poor defending moments later and a third Shelf goal sent them in 3-1 up at the break.

Saints matched Shelf for long periods in the second half but struggled to contain Shelf’s lively wingers and a further two goals made the game safe.

A mistake from the Shelf keeper gave Brandon Field an opportunity to pull a goal back and he made no mistake with a fine finish.

Shelf had the last word with O’Keefe completing his hat-trick.

Mixenden United have been ejected from the Ziggy’s Metro Cars Invitation Cup after their game against Sowerby Bridge Reserves was abandoned on October 28.

The management committee has decided that they were to blame and Sowerby Bridge will face FC Ovenden in the quarter finals.

Holmfield have been awarded the points for the Division One game with Ryburn United Reserves, who could not raise a team on January 6.