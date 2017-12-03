Martin winner for Brighouse

Brighouse Town notched only their third win in 10 home outings in the Evo-Stik NPL this season when they beat Colne 2-1 at the Yorkshire Payments Stadium, Hove Edge yesterday.

Aaron Martin’s goal 10 minutes from time was decisive, the striker scoring with a back post header into the bottom corner.

Brighouse remain third from bottom of Division One North but Radcliffe Borough and Colne now only lead them on goal difference.

Gabriel Johnson drew first blood for the hosts on 35 minutes, showing good strength to get his shot away. The ball crept over the line via the far post.

An Oliver Crankshaw penalty 11 minutes after the break got Colne on terms but Martin sent the home supporters home happy.

Brighouse travel to eighth-placed Clitheroe next Saturday. Clitheroe won 2-1 at Radcliffe Borough yesterday.