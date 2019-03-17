Lincoln United v Brighouse Town: Visitors impress

Brighouse Town received the perfect tonic ahead of next Saturday’s visit from runaway Evo-Stik NPL East leaders Morpeth Town with a 4-0 win at Lincoln United yesterday.

Vill Powell’s men have shown indifferent form recently but three goals in six minutes late in the match sealed an emphatic win away to the 13th-placed side.

Victory kept Brighouse third with play-off place rivals Pontefract Collieries, Tadcaster Albion and Ossett United also winning but Sheffield being held 2-2 at Stamford.

Morpeth’s game at home to Pickering Town was postponed but they still lead by eight points with at least one game in hand on the chasing clubs.

Brighouse arrived at Lincoln to find surprisingly dry but very windy conditions. Jordan Porter returned in goal after injury and Kurt Harris came into the defence in place of James Hurtley, who dropped to the bench.

The visitors faced the elements in the first half and did well to turn around a goal to the good, helped by a couple of fine saves from Porter,

After taking time to settle they stood firm and then took the lead on 38 minutes through Zeph Thomas’s thunderbolt shot from 20 yards which went in off the under side of the bar.

It remained 1-0 up to the 78-minute mark when Brighouse, who had sent on substitutes Hurtley, Tom Robinson and Gabby Johnson, doubled their advantage.

Reece Kendall’s free-kick from just inside the Lincoln half was headed towards goal by Aaron Martin. The home keeper could only palm the ball down and Martin knocked it into the net.

Iwan Heeley’s turn and firm shot quickly made it 3-0 and Brighouse’s golden spell continued when a good move created an opening for Robinson, who went through one on one with the keeper and slid the ball past him.

Powell was pleased with an improved performance, saying his side had been more assured in their play once they had adapted to the windy conditions.