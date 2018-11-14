Leaders fielded banned player

AFC Crossleys’ perfect start to the season in the Haslem Sheppard Halifax AFL was spoiled in the committee room on Monday.

Their club representatives met league officials, who were at Arden Road Social Club, Halifax for a league meeting, and Crossleys pleaded guilty to fielding a player whilst under a West Riding County FA suspension.

The banned player took part in the 6-1 win against Sowerby Bridge Reserves on October 13.

The points have been awarded to Sowerby Bridge and Crossleys’ record has been amended to read six wins and one defeat in Division Two.