Late goal sinks Brighouse

Brighouse Town were beaten by a goal four minutes into added time as they went down 2-1 in the Evo-Stik NPL at Mossley yesterday.

It was a hammer blow for Vill Powell’s strugglers and made even worse by the fact that the winner was scored by one of their former players, Michael Fish.

Brighouse felt they were the better side but paid the price for conceding an unnecessary free-kick in the closing seconds.

After a goalless first half, Marcus Day took advantage of poor defending to give Town the lead after 51 minutes, only for Mason Duffy to equalise on 65 minutes.

Brighouse, who were suffering an eighth defeat in their last nine outings and are third from bottom, host a Colne side who lie two places above them next Saturday.