Johnson wins it for Brighouse

Brighouse Town made a winning start to their festive programme with a 1-0 Evo-Stik NPL Division One North win away to Skelmersdale United yesterday.

Gabriel Johnson got the all-important goal with a back post header from a free-kick after 55 minutes.

The game was played in murky conditions at Prescot Cables’ ground, Skelmersdale having been evicted from the Uretek Stadium in October.

Brighouse had a new face on the bench, George Gomersall who has joined the club on a month’s loan from Guiseley.

The visitors finished with 10 men when Connor Griffin was dismissed for a second bookable offence after 85 minutes.

Brighouse, who remain fourth form bottom with 20 points from 22 games, host Ossett Town on Boxing Day. Ossett crashed 6-0 at home to Prescot Cables yesterday.