Home tie for Town in Trophy

FC Halifax Town will be at home to Solihull Moors in the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The draw was made at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon and broadcast on talkSPORT 2 with the FA’s George Dorling and Tony Incenzo pulling out the balls.

Town won 2-1 at Barrow in Saturday’s first round and are bidding to win the trophy for the second time in four seasons after their 1-0 success over Grimsby at Wembley.

Solihull, currently 11 places above Town in the National League table, made progress with a 1-0 win at Southport on Saturday, Jordan Murphy scoring after 54 minutes.

Town and Solihull have already fought out a goalless draw this season at Damson Park in the West Midlands in September.

The 16 ties at the next stage of non-League’s premier knockout competition take place on the weekend of January 12/13 with winning clubs picking up £7000 from the competition’s prize fund.

DRAW: Workington or Ramsbottom United v Weymouth, Hartlepool United v AFC Telford United, Woking or Maidstone United v Maidenhead United or Oxford City, Hemel Hempsted Town v Wingate & Finchley, Barnet v Dorchester Town, Hereford v Brackley Town, Salford City or Gateshead v Dagenham & Redbridge, Blyth Spartans v Boreham Wood, AFC Fylde v Biggleswade Town, Spennymoor Town v Bromley, Stockport County v Truro City, Dover Athletic or Havant & Waterlooville v Harrogate Town, Chesterfield v Aldershot or Bedford Town, Carshalton Athletic v Salisbury or Braintree Town, FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors, Wrexham v Leyton Orient.