Halifax AFL lower divisions

Mixenden went clear at the top of Division One in the Halifax AFL thanks to two late goals from Chris Woodhouse in a 3-1 win away to AFC Illingworth St Mary’s.

The game on the Trinity 3G pitch was a battle throughout with the sides evenly matched and playing well.

Mixenden opened the scoring when a Damo Randall free-kick was charged down but the ball fell to Woodhouse, who scored with an excellent strike from outside the box.

Illingworth struck back immediately when Brandon Field swung in a corner which hit the back post and the ball fell to skipper Phil Livesy, who side-footed in.

The second half saw tackles flying in and tempers flare with referee Bob Gatenby having to be at his best to keep a lid on matters.

Illingworth seemed to be getting on top in the closing stages, creating several good chances, but with five minutes remaining Mixenden counter-attacked and Woodhouse produced a neat finish before completing his hat-trick moments later.

Matt Calland scored four goals, there was a hat-trick for Jake Baker and a cameo appearance from manager Neil Griffiths in Northowram’s 9-0 win over struggling Salem at Shroggs Park.

Calland fired the Rams in front after two minutes, following good link-up play between Karl Amos and Billy Farrell.

Todd Reeday pulled off an excellent save to prevent an equaliser before Amos laid the ball back to Baker, who beat his man before powering a shot past the keeper.

Salem came close with a glancing header and had what would have been a stunning goal ruled out when a bullet free kick into the top corner was disallowed as the referee had not blown his whistle for the kick to be taken.

The visitors added two goals in quick succession just before half-time when Chris Dunne headed home Josh Baines’ cross and then Baker beat the keeper to the ball.

The Rams were much sharper in the second half. Calland hammered home a low cross; Amos had a tap-in after the ball broke free off the keeper; Calland added a superbly executed angled free kick; Baines provided the through ball for Baker’s third; and Calland’s clever lob with five minutes left gave the keeper no chance.

AFC Crossley’s made it seven wins from seven and powered eight points clear at the top of Division Two with a 6-2 home win over Midgley Reserves. Bailey Naylor got four of their goals.

Calder ‘76 Reserves won 3-0 away to Greetland Reserves to replace their hosts in second place while George Bainbridge’s hat-trick helped Stainland United win by the odd goal in seven away to Sowerby bridge Reserves, in spite of having Tom Haigh dismissed.

Dene Heppenstall scored twice as Elland United beat Shelf FC Reserves 4-2 in the clash of Division Three’s leading pair.

Goals from Sean Mayall, James Rawlinson and James Staroszczuk helped Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves extended their unbeaten run to five games in a 3-2 home win over Warley Rangers.

There was a hat-trick for Matthew Seekins as Flying Dutchman picked up a second league win of the season with a 4-0 success over AFC Crossley’s Reserves at Savile Park.