Goodwin strikes late for Shelf

James Goodwin bagged an added-time goal as Shelf United salvaged a point from a trip to play Greetland in the only Premier Division game to beat the weather in the Halifax AFL on Saturday.

Defender Goodwin struck when the home keeper was unable to hold on to the ball following an inswinging corner and the contest finished 2-2.

Exposed Goldfields was predictably cold, wet and windy and each side scored two goals with the elements in their favour.

Greetland had the advantage of the wind and slope in the first half and Matthew Hopley gave them the lead after about 20 minutes when he ran on to a through ball and knocked it past keeper Ethan Daly.

Greetland made their pressure pay with a second goal 10 minutes before the break. A free-kick to the back post was headed across and Karl Jowett scored from close range.

Billy Grogan reduced the arrears five minutes after the break with a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner but Shelf struggled to turn abundant possession into chances.

Greetland had chances to put the game to bed as the visitors took increasing risks but Goodwin had the final say.

Only four of the 11 scheduled league fixtures started and one of those, the Division One contest between Mixenden and St Columbas at Natty Lane, Illingworth, was abandoned in the first half.

Leaders Mixenden were trailing, Andy Sandells having scored for the fourth-placed Saints, and were also down to 10 men following Damian Randall’s dismissal for a foul on Kutubo Touray.

However, heavy rain and boggy pitch resulted in play being ended after about 20 minutes.

Two matches took place in Division Two and they resulted in home wins for Sowerby United Reserves and Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves.

Sowerby climbed a couple of places to sixth with a 4-2 success against Stainland United.

Sowerby started well with Corey Henderson impressing on his return after a lengthy lay off.

Stainland were stubborn and kept Sowerby at bay as well as posing threats of their own. However, a blistering burst of pace took Henderson clear and he coolly slotted the opening goal.

George Bainbridge drew Stainland level minutes before half time but Sowerby continued to press with Micah Turkaly a stand-out figure.

Alex Haggerty joined the action on the hour mark and put Sowerby ahead shortly after his entrance. Panic in the Stainland defence ended with a defender helping Haggerty’s effort into the net.

Stainland made an immediate response with Bainbridge’s second but Turkaly made the game safe for Sowerby when he rose above everyone to power home a header.

Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves beat Greetland Reserves 5-2 on the Trinity Academy 3G with two goals from Brandon Field and others from Josh Langan, Phil Livsey and Andy Suddall.

Three Halifax AFL teams played in the third round of the West Riding Trophy and all bowed out.

Northowram lost 5-2 at home to Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves; Northowram Reserves went out 2-1 away to Field Reserves; and Elland United lost 2-0 away to Idle.